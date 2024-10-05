Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.18. 1,090,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,675. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.41.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,063,244.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,063,244.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,729.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,284. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

