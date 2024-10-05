Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 292,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 187,616 shares.The stock last traded at $4.27 and had previously closed at $4.29.

Five Point Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $628.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $51.19 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 106,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $333,790.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,375.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 9,214,153 shares of company stock valued at $28,871,935 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 89.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Five Point by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Five Point in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Point by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 77,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

