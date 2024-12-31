Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.00 and last traded at $81.00, with a volume of 2854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.38.

Seneca Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $548.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 10.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 42.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

