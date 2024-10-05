BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $932.71.

Get BlackRock alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $949.19 on Friday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $960.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $890.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $826.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 41.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 27,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,900,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.