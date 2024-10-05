Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BTX opened at $1.07 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
- Trading Halts Explained
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.