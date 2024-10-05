Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BTX opened at $1.07 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

