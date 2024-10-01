iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) Shares Up 0%

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 213,462 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1413 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBHE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 26,502 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

