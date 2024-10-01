iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) Shares Up 0%

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 213,462 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.29.
iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25.
iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1413 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF
iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.
