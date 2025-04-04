Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.
HBM stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 6,455,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,210. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.56%.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
