Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9,877.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

HBM stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 6,455,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,210. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

