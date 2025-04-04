Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $949.55 and last traded at $942.26. Approximately 1,107,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,583,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $928.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie raised their target price on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,023.74.

Netflix Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $392.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $972.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $873.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,327.48. This represents a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,676 shares of company stock valued at $273,515,672 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Netflix by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 627 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

