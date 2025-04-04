CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.37, but opened at $18.55. CareDx shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 69,691 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CDNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on CareDx from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

CareDx Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $954.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.46. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The business had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 771.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CareDx by 553.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

