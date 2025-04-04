American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Cut to $343.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $350.00 to $343.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.74% from the stock’s previous close.

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. HSBC raised their target price on American Express from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.24.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $10.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,916,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,542. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express has a 1-year low of $214.51 and a 1-year high of $326.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total value of $4,765,295.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,492.04. This represents a 38.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 3,700 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $269.89 per share, with a total value of $998,593.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,593. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

