Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $364,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,729,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $589,307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,504,000 after buying an additional 3,856,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,268,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,429,000 after buying an additional 2,775,679 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 21.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $151.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.42.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

