First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 56505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $858.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0248 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,903,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,812,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,719,000 after purchasing an additional 945,823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,454,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,658,000 after acquiring an additional 418,807 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 709,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,264,000 after purchasing an additional 280,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 111.7% in the first quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 423,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 223,449 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

