First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 56505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $858.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0248 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Growth Strength ETF
The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.
