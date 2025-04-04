Kidder Stephen W Sells 600 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kidder Stephen W lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,737,355,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,306,627,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,339,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,289,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,020,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,893,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,635,238 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,167,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at $25,419,362.80. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $2,697,464.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,766,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,852,396.42. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,852 shares of company stock worth $16,785,080. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT
Walmart Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of WMT opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $698.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.00%.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
