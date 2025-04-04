GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Insider Acquires A$205,500.00 in Stock

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.06 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of A$205,500.00 ($130,063.29).
Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 31st, Rajiv Jain bought 100,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of A$211,700.00 ($133,987.34).
- On Friday, March 28th, Rajiv Jain purchased 92,850 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.14 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$198,791.85 ($125,817.63).
- On Tuesday, March 25th, Rajiv Jain purchased 97,941 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of A$214,784.61 ($135,939.63).
- On Friday, March 21st, Rajiv Jain purchased 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.17 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of A$326,100.00 ($206,392.41).
- On Wednesday, March 19th, Rajiv Jain purchased 106,449 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of A$223,542.90 ($141,482.85).
- On Monday, March 17th, Rajiv Jain acquired 125,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.14 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$267,625.00 ($169,382.91).
- On Thursday, March 13th, Rajiv Jain bought 93,386 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.09 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of A$194,989.97 ($123,411.37).
- On Monday, March 10th, Rajiv Jain purchased 88,733 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$195,567.53 ($123,776.92).
- On Thursday, March 6th, Rajiv Jain acquired 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.23 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of A$334,650.00 ($211,803.80).
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Rajiv Jain bought 119,330 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$269,566.47 ($170,611.69).
GQG Partners Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.
GQG Partners Increases Dividend
GQG Partners Company Profile
GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.
