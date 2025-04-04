UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $7.42. UP Fintech shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 2,228,279 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TIGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.40 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.80 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

UP Fintech Stock Down 13.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 66.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter worth $516,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 34,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Featured Articles

