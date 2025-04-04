Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,517 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.87. The stock has a market cap of $487.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

