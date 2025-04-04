Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.27, but opened at $12.00. Jiayin Group shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 116,222 shares trading hands.
Jiayin Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a market cap of $635.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.62.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $192.42 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiayin Group
Jiayin Group Company Profile
Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jiayin Group
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.