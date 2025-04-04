Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.27, but opened at $12.00. Jiayin Group shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 116,222 shares trading hands.

Jiayin Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a market cap of $635.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $192.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

