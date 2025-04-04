MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.98 and last traded at $76.93, with a volume of 135929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.14.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 4.73.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

