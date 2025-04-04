Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Acquired Rep. Debbie Dingell

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-Michigan) recently bought shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). In a filing disclosed on April 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Walmart stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Debbie Dingell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) on 1/15/2025.

Walmart Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $698.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walmart from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,697,464.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,766,491 shares in the company, valued at $348,852,396.42. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $195,052.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 398,024 shares in the company, valued at $35,288,807.84. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,852 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,080 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Dingell

Debbie Dingell (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Dingell (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 6th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Dingell was born in Detroit, Michigan, and attended high school at the Convent of the Sacred Heart. Dingell went on to attend Georgetown University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in foreign service in 1975 and a master’s degree in liberal studies in 1996.

Dingell worked for General Motors Corporation (GM) for over 30 years, serving as president of the GM Foundation and as a senior executive handing public affairs. She also served as chairwoman of the Manufacturing Initiative at the American Automotive Policy Council.

Her first elected position was to Wayne State University’s Board of Governors, when Dingell was elected to serve an eight-year term in 2006. She was also appointed to positions with the Early Childhood Investment Corporation and the Cherry Commission on Higher Education and Economic Growth by former Governor Jennifer Granholm.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.