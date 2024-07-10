Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 1.7 %

FSI opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $22.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. Analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Increases Dividend

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Flexible Solutions International’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Flexible Solutions International’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

