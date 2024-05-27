Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $290,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $228,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,198,000 after buying an additional 784,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,017,000 after buying an additional 730,621 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.43. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

