Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $13.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,974,000 after buying an additional 302,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,483,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $183.64. 317,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,263. The company has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $184.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

