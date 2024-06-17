Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $83,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,674,006,000 after purchasing an additional 384,637 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $315.68. The stock had a trading volume of 639,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,864. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.77 and a 12 month high of $327.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.49. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $310,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,155,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,757,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,778,299. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $310,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,155,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,334 shares of company stock valued at $18,525,914 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.