Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BLV opened at $70.24 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $75.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.17.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

