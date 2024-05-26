Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 12,344 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,344 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in First Horizon by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 64,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,977 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 994,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 137,525 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FHN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.