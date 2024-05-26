Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $331,000 Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE AGO opened at $76.08 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $51.06 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $5,083,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,099,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $5,083,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,099,662.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $311,806.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,757.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,901 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,657 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.