Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 449.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,211 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,768,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,989,000 after buying an additional 1,247,751 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,747,000 after buying an additional 640,943 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after buying an additional 171,936 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.