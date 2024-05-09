Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 247 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $439.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,261,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,880,988. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $321.60 and a one year high of $449.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.00.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

