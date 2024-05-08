Crestone Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Crestone Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 123.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 164,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 90,668 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNK stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $94.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,619,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,125. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.54.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.