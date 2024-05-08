Balanced Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 3.9% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,129,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,725. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.56 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

