Balanced Wealth Group LLC Invests $209,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after acquiring an additional 142,039 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

EFA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,667,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,916,957. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

