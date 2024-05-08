Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

NYSE FNF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

