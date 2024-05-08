iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.29

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.29 and last traded at $49.28, with a volume of 290092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.05.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

