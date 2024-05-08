NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 5.1%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 32,584,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 56,786,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NIO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

NIO Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.92.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in NIO by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after buying an additional 4,976,403 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,429,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after acquiring an additional 235,521 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NIO by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 439,474 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in NIO by 11.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 245,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NIO by 64.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,895,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 744,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

