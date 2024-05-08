ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 0.7%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $916.73 and last traded at $914.84. 178,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,200,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $908.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

The company has a market cap of $359.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $949.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $821.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,321,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in ASML by 8.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

