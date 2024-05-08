Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.080-5.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $338.0 million-$353.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.7 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.300-1.360 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CCSI. Citigroup lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 278,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,846. The stock has a market cap of $254.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $38.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $87.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 21.32%. Analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

