Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Issues Earnings Results

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of QNTO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. 810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $26.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.15. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Quaint Oak Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

Featured Stories

