46,530 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Acquired by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,146.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,573.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSCS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.94. 241,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,572. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0766 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

