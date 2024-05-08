Macquarie Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $63.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Macquarie from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWLO. UBS Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.59.

Get Twilio alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Trading Down 7.5 %

NYSE TWLO traded down $4.75 on Wednesday, hitting $58.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,823,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,373. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.33. Twilio has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $51,662.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,865.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Twilio by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Twilio by 4.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.