Orchid (OXT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.10 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, Orchid has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $100.76 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011767 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001463 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,163.48 or 1.00050861 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013068 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.1008728 USD and is down -3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $7,811,436.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.