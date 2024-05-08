SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded to Neutral by Nomura

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SKM

SK Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of SKM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 192,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,052. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. SK Telecom has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that SK Telecom will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Telecom

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in SK Telecom by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 83,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 45.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 5.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

About SK Telecom

(Get Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.