HC Wainwright Lowers Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $40.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 222.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZNTL. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 604,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,715. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $879.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

