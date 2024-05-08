Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.85. 2,512,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,582. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $569.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

