Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance
Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.85. 2,512,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,582. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $569.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO
Novo Nordisk A/S Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Novo Nordisk A/S
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.