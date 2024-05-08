The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Financial Contrast

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hippo and The Seibels Bruce Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hippo alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 2 2 0 2.50 The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hippo presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.86%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $209.70 million 2.16 -$273.10 million ($10.08) -1.85 The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Hippo and The Seibels Bruce Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

The Seibels Bruce Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hippo.

Volatility and Risk

Hippo has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 3.79, indicating that its share price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and The Seibels Bruce Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -93.69% -59.81% -15.05% The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Hippo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Seibels Bruce Group beats Hippo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform and website, as well as operates licensed insurance agencies. Hippo Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

(Get Free Report)

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.