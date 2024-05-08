Alexander (Alex) Keach Sells 50,000,000 Shares of ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd (ASX:ECS) Stock

ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd (ASX:ECS – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) Keach sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total value of A$750,000.00 ($496,688.74).
ECS Botanics Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.
About ECS Botanics
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ECS Botanics
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for ECS Botanics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECS Botanics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.