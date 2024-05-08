Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.78 Billion Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,828,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,309 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,777,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,691,000 after purchasing an additional 244,145 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,234,000 after purchasing an additional 122,840 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,742,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,671,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,471 shares of company stock worth $23,248,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.0 %

ITW stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.05. The company had a trading volume of 207,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,517. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.34. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

