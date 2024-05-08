California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. California Resources had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
California Resources Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of CRC traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 494,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,508. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59. California Resources has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.03.
California Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on California Resources
About California Resources
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than California Resources
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.