Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) versus IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Head-To-Head Survey

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IPG Photonics and Mobix Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.19 billion 3.40 $218.88 million $3.88 22.93 Mobix Labs $1.22 million 64.10 $940,000.00 N/A N/A

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Mobix Labs.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobix Labs has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500.

93.8% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Mobix Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.1% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.7% of Mobix Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and Mobix Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 15.34% 7.67% 6.86% Mobix Labs N/A -20.85% 1.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IPG Photonics and Mobix Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 1 1 3 1 2.67 Mobix Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

IPG Photonics currently has a consensus price target of $110.40, suggesting a potential upside of 24.10%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Mobix Labs.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Mobix Labs on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. The company also offers integrated laser systems; LightWELD, a handheld laser welding system; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems for fine welding, cutting, and drilling; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; high precision laser systems; specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications; robotic and multi-axis workstations for welding, cutting and cladding, flatbed cutting systems, and diode markers; and laser and non-laser robotic welding and automation solutions. It serves materials processing, communications, medical procedures, and advanced applications and communications markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Irvine, California. Mobix Labs, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YDENS HOLDINGS, LLC.

