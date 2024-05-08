Piper Sandler Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $79.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.05.

TWLO traded down $4.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,369,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,018. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

