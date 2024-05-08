Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Oscar Health Trading Up 2.8 %

OSCR traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. 2,461,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,481. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.66. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

